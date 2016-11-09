Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Kenichi Yatsuhashi and Yaw Preko take charge of Ifeanyi Ubah

Former Hearts of Oak Kenichi Yatsuhashi has been appointed as head coach of Nigerian side Ifeanyi Ubah.

The Japanese American who has become popular in Ghana joins the Nigerian side four months after leaving his Hearts of Oak post.

Kencihi was in charge of Hearts of Oak when they beat the Nigerians in a preseason frinendly in February this year but will now take charge of the Nigerian outfit.

Meet our new Head Coach, Kenichi Yatsuhashi, we wish you all the best. #WelcomeKenichi #AnambraWarriors — FC Ifeanyi Ubah (@FCIfeanyiUbah) November 9, 2016

He replaces Bulgarian Mitko Kostadinov Dobrev, also formerly of Hearts of Oak, who has been re-assigned as Technical Director of the Club.

Yatsuhashi will be assisted by Yaw Preko who quit the Hearts of Oak role a fortnight ago.

