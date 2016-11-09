Sports Ministry assists Ghansu to mobilize support for Egypt clash

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Nov 09, GNA - The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) is collaborating with the Ghana National Supporters Union (GHANSU) to mobilize funds for a massive support for the Black Stars in their world cup qualifier in Alexandria, Egypt.

The partnership from MOYS is in support of raising the needed funds to ensure that hundreds of Ghanaian supporters are sent to Egypt when the Senior National Team take on the Pharaohs of Egypt in the crucial FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday, November 13, 2016.

The Black Stars face a daunting task in their second group match against the North African side where over 70,000 Egyptian fans are expected to provide a mammoth support for the home side.

According to a release, a letter signed by the Minister for Youth and Sports, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye commended the devoted and selfless support of GHANSU towards all the national teams in various tournaments and international matches.

In view of this, the Minister appealed to corporate organizations and football loving institutions 'for the necessary financial assistance' to enable the group send a number of supporters to Egypt for the upcoming world cup qualifier.

The Minister is hopeful a kind gesture from corporate bodies would be pivotal in the Stars' must-win encounter and further boost their chances of qualifying to the world football showpiece in Russia.

GNA