Coach E.K Afranie dies at 73

Accra, Nov. 9, GNA - Former Black Stars, Black Meteors, Black Satellites and Starlets Coach Coach Emmanuel Kwesi Afranie has passed away this afternoon after the ambulance transferring him to Okomfo Anokye hospital had an accident on the Bonsu road.

He was 73.

The body has been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital.

He was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra barely a fortnight ago after he suffered a mild stroke.

Coach Afranie becomes the second former national team manager to pass away within the last six weeks following the death of Osam Duodu.

The most celebrated Ghana coach is the only coach to have handled almost all Ghana's national football teams including the women's teams.

The veteran qualified Ghana's youth teams to FIFA World Cup finals including winning silver at the 2001 championship in Argentina with the likes of Michael Essien, John Mensah, John Paintsil and Sulley Muntari.

GNA