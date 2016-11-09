Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Celebrity to host MTN CEO invitational golf tourney

By GNA

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA
Accra, Nov. 9, GNA - The country's finest golfers are expected to converge at the Celebrity Golf course at Sakumono on Saturday, November 12, to participate in the MTN CEO Invitational Golf Tourney.

The 18-hole medal competition is expected to attract over 90 golfers and according to the organisers, it will be the final competition for the year.

Arguably, one of the country's most prestigious competitions of the sport on the calendar, it is expected to attract notable people including Emil Short, Frank Adu and Hon. Owusu Agypaong.

Golfers from clubs across the country would be competing in the final of this year's event, which is sponsored by MTN with support from Huawei.

The competition dubbed 'MTN Business, your partner for Enterprise Solutions and more' would provide the platform for interaction and network among customers in a sporting atmosphere.

GNA

