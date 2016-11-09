Former Hearts Of Oak Coaches: Kenichi Yatsuhashi and Yaw Preko join Ifeanyi Ubah

Two former Hearts of Oak coaches Kenichi Yastsuhashi and Yaw Preko have officially joined Nigerian top-flight side Ifeanyi Ubah as head coach and assistant coach respectfully.

The duo last season worked together at Hearts of Oak but Yatsuhashi mutually terminated his contract with the Accra based side prior to the start of the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

For Preko, he quit his position at the Ghanaian giants three weeks ago, citing personal reasons for his departure.

A statement by the Nigerian side on the appointment of Yatsuhashi and Preko reads:

"Management is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenichi Yatsuhashi, a Japanese-American and former Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak as the new Head Coach of FC Ifeanyi Ubah. He holds a USSFA and National Youth Coaching licence, a CONCACAF Internatonal Coaching licence, an NSCAA Goalkeeping Diploma and a KNBV Advanced Diploma, IFA GK Certificate and FIFA and FIFA/AFC Grassroots Certificate.

"Management is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Yaw Preko as the new Assistant Coach/Physical trainer of the Club. Yaw Preko joins Fc Ifeanyi Ubah from Accra Hearts of Oak where he was acting Head Coach. Yaw Preko is also currently the Acting Head Coach of Ghana's national Team (Black Stars of Ghana) and a former top striker in Turkish football club, Fenerbahce S.K."

