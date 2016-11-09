Cancelled: Greek football matches off as referee's home burns

Greece's football federation on Wednesday postponed all this weekend's professional matches after a fire ripped through the home of a top referee.

"The federation and the Central Referee Committee denounce the destruction of the home of the committee's president Giorgos Bikas from a suspicious fire, the causes of which are being investigated by the Fire Department," read a statement from the Greek FA.

The interim steering committee of the federation called for the suspension of all national football championships at an extraordinary meeting.

"The federation has informed the representative of FIFA and UEFA in Greece of its decision," the announcement said.

Last month FIFA appointed the steering committee to run the daily affairs of the crisis-hit Greek federation.

The committee would revise the relevant regulations to bring them into line with FIFA standards, world football's governing body had announced.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh