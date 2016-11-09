Football Business: Ex-football greats shoot for business glory with tech ventures

There was a time, before TV deals brought untold riches to the game, when retiring footballers had little in the bank and few options for the rest of their lives.

But as the boom of the past two decades has transformed the business fortunes of the big clubs, so has it opened up new vistas for cashed-up players when they end their on-pitch careers.

The boom has been accompanied by the revolution in technology and some of football's greatest names of recent years, such as Luis Figo and Ronaldinho, are busy exploiting new opportunities in the digital realm.

The former greats outlined their post-career interests at the Web Summit, an annual conclave of business leaders and technology startups known as "Davos for geeks".

At the week-long conference, Figo presented a new mobile app that lets talented young footballers film themselves and engage with a community of club scouts worldwide.

Ronaldinho (left) and Luis Figo (right) at the Web Summit at Parque das Nacoes, Lisbon on November 8, 2016 (AFP)

