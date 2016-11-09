Egypt's assistant coach Osama Nabih confident burnt home-based players will be ready for Ghana clash



Egypt's assistant coach Osama Nabih believes the home-based players will be ready for the crucial World Cup qualifier against Egypt following concerns over their fitness.

Nabih is particularly concerned about the conditions of players from Zamalek and Al Ahly.

The two biggest clubs in Egypt are off colour in the domestic league and there are doubts if the called up players can perform.

But he has jumped to the defence of the fatigued players insisting they will be ready for the showdown.

Ahly and Zamalek players suffered from fatigue," Nabih told a TV program on Tuesday.

"They played every three or four days and their physical form was affected by the congested schedule.

"But we have the time to prepare them physically and technically before the important clash against Ghana," he added.

