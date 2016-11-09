Egypt No.2 Osama Nabil downplays absence of Ghana duo Gyan, Asamoah ahead of qualifier



Egypt's assistant coach Osama Nabih has played down the significance of the absence of Ghana duo Asamoah Gyan and Kwadwo Asamoah ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

Gyan, who plays for Dubai-based Al Ahli has been ruled out of the clash due to injury where Juventus ace Kwadwo Asamoah pulled out of the clash due to fitness concerns.

But Egypt assistant coach Osama Nabil says the exclusion of the duo does not make the task of progressing to the next round any less unenviable for his team.

"Ghana is an excellent team and they are capable of covering for any absences," he stated.

"Our target is to win the game and take an important step forward in the qualifying campaign."

