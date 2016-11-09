Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
No special treatment for Ghana's Israeli coach Avram Grant ahead of Egypt clash


The Egyptian FA says Ghana's Israeli coach Avram Grant will not be offered any special treatment ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier between the two African giants on Sunday.

The nationality of the former Chelses manager has heightened talks of a potential attack after reports emerged ultra fans were plotting to cause mayhem.

But Egypt's FA executive director Tharwat Sweilam says the 61-year-old will treated as an ordinary foreigner.

'Ghana started complaining about safety in Egypt. We mustn't give them any chance against us, because they are our main opponent in the World Cup qualifiers,' Sweilam told ON Sport.

'We don't care about their manager's nationality. We will treat him as any other foreign manager."

The two nations will clash at the Borg El Arab stadium in Alexandria on Sunday November 13.

