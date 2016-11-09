Egypt FA wants trouble making fans to stay away from Ghana clash



The Egyptian FA has warned fans without tickets to stay home ahead of their explosive 2018 World Cup qualifier against Ghana on Sunday.

The highly anticipated clash is expected to attract at least 75,000 spectators in the Borg Al Arab stadium in Alexandria.

The fixture has been crowded by a potential violence after reports emerged ultra fans were plotting to attack Ghana's Israeli's coach Avam Grant.

The Ghana has requested for security to be tightened for both the players and their traveling fans.

And Egypt FA's executive director Tharwat Sweilam has urged fans without tickets to stay home to avoid trouble.

'We ask the fans not to go to the stadium without tickets so the game would pass amicably without problems." he told ON Sport

