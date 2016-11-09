Hearts sign kit sponsorship deal with Pacific Football Ghana Limited



Hearts have signed a three-year kit sponsorship deal with Pacific Football Ghana Limited, the club has announced.

Details of the contract will be revealed at a press conference on Friday.

In a statement issued by the club on Wednesday, the new deal forms part of structures being put in place by the Board and Management to make one of the most attractive clubs in the country.

Hearts have been busy in the transfer market, making key signings ahead of the new season.

The Phobians announced the signing of Medeama midfielder Malik Akowuah on a three-year deal which has sparked massive controversy in the West African nation.

