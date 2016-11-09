Ghana has complete dossier on Egypt ahead of World Cup qualifier, assistant coach Maxwell Konadu



Ghana's assistant coach Maxwell Konadu says his country has a complete dossier on Egypt ahead of the meeting of the two sides in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

The Black Stars have been preparing in Dubai ahead of the eagerly awaited clash at the Borg Al Arab stadium in Alexandria.

And Ghanaian assistant coach has revealed his country is very much aware of the strength and weaknesses of their opponents.

'We have watched their tapes, we know their players - the injured ones and those who are fit. We know everything about them," he told Joy Sports

'We only have to go there and put one or two tactics in place and hope that it works on the day."

