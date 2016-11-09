Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 9 November 2016 18:10 CET

Ghana has complete dossier on Egypt ahead of World Cup qualifier, assistant coach Maxwell Konadu


Ghana's assistant coach Maxwell Konadu says his country has a complete dossier on Egypt ahead of the meeting of the two sides in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

The Black Stars have been preparing in Dubai ahead of the eagerly awaited clash at the Borg Al Arab stadium in Alexandria.

And Ghanaian assistant coach has revealed his country is very much aware of the strength and weaknesses of their opponents.

'We have watched their tapes, we know their players - the injured ones and those who are fit. We know everything about them," he told Joy Sports

'We only have to go there and put one or two tactics in place and hope that it works on the day."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Don't cry when you want me to tell you the truth.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img