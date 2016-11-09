Alexis Sanchez: Bad news for Arsenal as star man picks up injury

Arsenal's star marksman Alexis Sanchez suffered an injury on Tuesday while training with the Chile National team.

The 27-year-old limped out of training ahead of La Roja's World Cup qualifying clash with Colombia on Thursday.

The Chile FA, confirming the injury in a statement, said it was a 'low-grade muscular injury'.

"The Medical Corps of the Chilean national team announces that Alexis Sanchez has a low-grade muscle injury,» the statement said.

"The athlete will stay in Santiago, under treatment and evaluation."

Arsenal will be extremely worried about Sanchez, who has been in fine form this season with eight goals in 13 appearances across all competitions.

The Gunners face a crucial run of fixtures this month: ahead of them is four-game run in just 11 days - two Premier League games, a Champions League tie and an EFL Cup Quarter final. The run begins with a date against rivals Manchester United immediately after the international break, followed by a Champions League meeting with French champions Paris Saint-German (PSG).

Sanchez has scored 50 goals in 107 appearances since joining Arsene Wenger's side two years ago.

Coach Juan Antonio Pizzi's Chile team will also feel his absence: the former Barcelona striker is Chile's second most capped player (104) and is just three goals away from the all-time Chilean national team scoring record (37, held by the legendary Marcelo Salas). He was also the Golden Ball winner at this year's Copa America.

Chile, back-to-back Copa America champions in 2015 and 2016, will welcome Uruguay to Santiago next Tuesday after Thursday's game away game to Colombia in Barranquilla.

They are currently 5th on the table in South America's 2018 World Cup qualifying league.

