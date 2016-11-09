Egypt v Ghana: Grant and Ghana to be safe

The Executive Director of Egypt's FA, Tharwat Sweilam, has said his outfit won't be treating Ghana coach Avram Grant differently in the wake of concerns that the Israeli's safety might be under threat.

Egypt and Israel have had tense diplomatic relations for decades, with citizens of each country often not being welcome in the other.

Last week, speculations emerged that some Egyptian fans had written messages to their FA threatening to be hostile to the Ghana coach.

"Ghana started complaining about safety in Egypt," Sweilam admitted, speaking to ON Sport.

"We don't care about their manager's nationality. We will treat him as any other foreign manager.."

Sweilam also said the FA have made arrangements to see to the security of the Ghana team when they arrive in Alexandria for the tie.

"We also addressed the Ministry of Interior to strengthen security for the Ghana national team," he confirmed.

