Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 9 November 2016 16:40 CET

Egypt v Ghana: Grant and Ghana to be safe

The Executive Director of Egypt's FA, Tharwat Sweilam, has said his outfit won't be treating Ghana coach Avram Grant differently in the wake of concerns that the Israeli's safety might be under threat.

Egypt and Israel have had tense diplomatic relations for decades, with citizens of each country often not being welcome in the other.

Last week, speculations emerged that some Egyptian fans had written messages to their FA threatening to be hostile to the Ghana coach.

"Ghana started complaining about safety in Egypt," Sweilam admitted, speaking to ON Sport.

"We don't care about their manager's nationality. We will treat him as any other foreign manager.."

Sweilam also said the FA have made arrangements to see to the security of the Ghana team when they arrive in Alexandria for the tie.

"We also addressed the Ministry of Interior to strengthen security for the Ghana national team," he confirmed.

play Black Stars

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

Simplicity must always be your strength never your weakness.
By: Barfi Opoku Isaac
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img