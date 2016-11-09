Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Egypt No.2 Nabih concerned about 'poor' form of Al Ahly and Zamalek players to face Ghana

Egypt assistant coach Osama Nabih has admitted some of his home-based players have suffered burnt ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana on Sunday.

Nabih is particularly concerned about the conditions of players from Zamalek and Al Ahly.

The two biggest clubs in Egypt are off colour in the domestic league and there are doubts if the called up players can perform.

"Ahly and Zamalek players suffered from fatigue," Nabih told a TV program on Tuesday.

"They played every three or four days and their physical form was affected by the congested schedule.

"But we have the time to prepare them physically and technically before the important clash against Ghana."

