Egypt happy Asamoah Gyan is injured but we'll win- Avram Grant

Ghana caoch Avram Grant says Egypt will be happy with Asamoah Gyan's unavailability for the crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Gyan picked an injury last week in training with his club Al Ahli and has since not recovered.

The Shanghai-SIPG owned player will be missing when they two meets clash at the Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

Although Grant says his side can cope without their talisman, he pointed out that the Pharaohs will counting themselves lucky.

''I am sure they [Egypt] are happy. Imagine that they entered the game without Salah and Elneny, we would be also happy,'' said Grant.

''But if we play like a team we can achieve a good result, we need to show a fighting spirit as a team.''

