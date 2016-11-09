Defamatory suit: High Court adjourns Nyantakyi's case against Songo et al again

Kwesi Nyantakyi's $2m libel suit against Patrick Osei Agyemang 'Songo', Kofi Asare Brako 'Abatey' and Multimedia has been adjourned again to 15th November after the accused persons failed to appear before an Accra High Court.

GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi has launched a $2m libel suit against Multimedia Broadcasting Limited (MBL) for allegedly being described on its platforms as the 'head of a mafia.

Nyantakyi sued two of its journalists, Patrick Osei Agyeman and Kofi Asare Brako (who now works with another media company) and Multimedia itself.

The case was first adjourned on 31st October, 2016 because the presiding judge wasn't around to hear the case.

Meanwhile Multimedia has retracted the defamatory statements against Kwesi Nyantakyi and has inaddition rendered an unqualified apology.

