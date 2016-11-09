Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
9 November 2016 15:10 CET

Hearts of Oak newboy Joshua Otoo eyes Ghana Premier League title

Hearts of Oak new recruit Joshua Otoo aims at winning the Ghana Premier League next season.

The former Wa All Stars left back says he has joined the Phobians to help them achieve a feat they have not been able to achieve since 2009.

"As a player you aim very higher every single season. Hearts of Oak is a big club and because of that we always aim at winning the league," he told Adehye FM in Kumasi.

"I have come to help the club to achieve its prime aim by winning the league at the end of the 2016/2017 season."

Otoo, 26 completed his move to the capital club after short spell at Armenian side Gandzasar Kapan.

By Nuhu Adams

