The Black Queens of Ghana will play the female senior national team of Cote d'Ivoire at the new Cape Coast Sports Stadium due to the sorry state of the Accra Sports Stadium, head coach Yusif Basigi has confirmed.

The game which will be played on Friday was originally scheduled to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium but the poor state of the pitch has compelled the handlers of the team to take the match to Cape Coast.

The Accra Sports Stadium is in a deplorable state with the pitch transformed from green to brown with remnants of nails, stones and broken bottles scattered all over it after a music concert was held there recently.

The Black Queens played Ideal Ladies at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday and despite winning by 8-0, the nature of the pitch forced some of the players out of the game.

According to the head coach of the side Yusif Basigi, the management team of the side has decided to take the match with the Ivorians to Cape Coast since the Accra pitch is embarrassing.

'Yes I can confirm that we will be playing in Cape Coast on Friday. The state of the Accra Stadium pitch is very bad and we can't play such an international friendly on it,' Basigi said.

The team will move camp from Prampram to Cape Coast after the game before they finally leave for Cameroon.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

