Assistant coach Maxwell Konadu reveals reasons for Ghana camp in Dubai

Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu says the team will have the peace of mind to prepare in Dubai for their crucial World Cup qualifier against Egypt on 13 November.

The Black Stars started training in the Gulf country on Tuesday to hatch on how to beat the Pharaohs in Alexandria to get their campaign back on track.

After a jerky start, Konadu believes the training camp will afford team the needed concentration for the task ahead.

''The whole team is assembling in Dubai to train and get ourselves ready,'' Konadu told Joy FM.

''We don't need any distraction as at now. We want the team to be fully concentrated before we head for Alexandria.

''It is one of the main reasons management decided to send the team to Dubai to train, concentrate and rest very well before we go.''

