Hearts assistant coach sure team will be ready for G6 tournament

Hearts of Oak assistant coach Henry Wellington wants to use the upcoming GHALCA G6 tournament to get his side in top shape for the new season.

The former Asante Kotoko youth team coach was appointed last week to get the team in good condition.

He has started work with the Phobians at the Ajax Park in Legon, Accra for

"The G6 tournament is preparations towards the league. The way injuries are affecting the team, I pray it ceases so we can play the G6," Wellington said on Kumasi-based Adehye 96.1 FM

"You will see a very good Hearts of Oak side before the premier league commences.

"For now, I have realized improvements in the players and I believe by Friday they will be ready."

The Phobians will tackle Aduana Stars at the Sunyani Coronation park on Saturday at the G6 tournament begins.

