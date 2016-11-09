On behalf of Patrick Osei Agyemang 'Songo' and Kofi Asare Brako 'Abatey' Multimedia Group Limited has issued a statement to retract all defamatory comments made by their employee Patrick Osei Agyemang 'Songo' and former worker Kofi Asare Brako 'Abatey' on its platforms against Kwesi Nyantakyi and has also rendered an unqualified apology.

Nyantakyi has sued the two sports presenters named above and Multimedia at the Accra Accra High Court for defamation of character.

The $2m libel suit was first head two weeks ago and was adjourned to Wednesday 9the November, 2016.

But Multimedia has taken a step to retract the defamatory statements and apologise for the action of their employees.

'The Multimedia Group Limited, Operators of Asempa 94.7 FM, a radio station based in Accra hereby unconditionally retract and apologize for the defamatory statements made of and concerning KWESI NYANTAKYI by its presenters Patrick Osei Agyeman alias "Songo" and Kofi Asare Brako alias "Abatey" during various editions of the Ultimate Sports Show and "Fire for Fire" programmes,' the statement reads.

'Multimedia Group Ghana Limited regrets that its platform was used to make those statements, and if any harm, damage or loss has been suffered as a consequence of the said statement, it was not the intention of Multimedia Group Ghana Limited, and it unreservedly apologizes for same.

'Multimedia Group Ghana Limited undertakes not to publish or reproduce the said defamatory statements on Asempa FM or any of its stations, and will ensure that its platform is not used for such purposes.'

