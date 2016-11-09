CONFIRMED: Ghana submit final list for FIFA U20 Women's World Cup finals

FIFA has confirmed Ghana's squad for the U20 Women's World Cup finals which kick offs on Saturday in Papua New Guinea.

The list Victoria Antwi and Fatima Alhassan of Serbian side ZFK Obilic and goalkeeper Azume Adams of Ange IF in Sweden.

US-based Ernestina Abambila also made the cut.

The Black Princesses have been camping in Australia where they have tested their battle readiness by playing in friendly matches.

They will leave on Thursday to Port Moresby where they play their Group C opener against New Zealand on Sunday at the PNG Football Stadium.

Black Princesses squad and shirt numbers:



Azume Adams Vida Opoku Jean Ayieyiam Kate Agyemang Belinda Anane Patience Atwei Adjetey Ernestina Abambila Diwura Soale Wasila Sandra Owusu Ansah Adubea Princella Rita Darko Vinoria Kuzagbe Samira Rahman Lily Niber Lawrence Faustian Ampah Victoria Antwi Agyei Veronica Appiah Rasheda Rahman Sandra Boakye Fatima Alhassan Rose Teye Baah

