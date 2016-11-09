Michael Osei hopes for better season with Kotoko

Interim Kotoko coach, Michael Osei, is aiming to win the Premier League after two seasons without a trophy.

Osei took over from David Duncan in the early stages of last season but could not steer the team to the title partly because of the poor start the team had.

He is holding his first preseason in charge of the Porcupine Warriors and he is confident of returning the league trophy to Kumasi.

“Everything is going on well and the players are responding to the training very well,” he told Asempa Sports.

“I have spoken to some players but we are waiting for the confirmation. It is almost 80-90 percent done and I am hoping to sign them.

“The players are close to five or six players because we have to strengthen some of the department to and let’s not forget some players will definitely go."

Osei will be in charge of the team as they open their G6 defence against Bechem United.

