Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 9 November 2016 13:06 CET

Michael Osei hopes for better season with Kotoko

By MyJoyOnline

Interim Kotoko coach, Michael Osei, is aiming to win the Premier League after two seasons without a trophy.

Osei took over from David Duncan in the early stages of last season but could not steer the team to the title partly because of the poor start the team had.

He is holding his first preseason in charge of the Porcupine Warriors and he is confident of returning the league trophy to Kumasi.

“Everything is going on well and the players are responding to the training very well,” he told Asempa Sports.

“I have spoken to some players but we are waiting for the confirmation. It is almost 80-90 percent done and I am hoping to sign them.

“The players are close to five or six players because we have to strengthen some of the department to and let’s not forget some players will definitely go."

Osei will be in charge of the team as they open their G6 defence against Bechem United.

Story by Ghana/Asempa Sports/Samuel Appiah

Sports News

Continue to wait on the Lord. Don't fight against situations that are out of your control
By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img