FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Gyan visits Black Stars in Dubai ahead of Egypt clash

Asamoah Gyan paid a visit to the Black Stars at their camping base in Dubai ahead of their crucial FIFA World Cup clash on Sunday against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

The 30-year-old striker who will not have a part to play in Ghana's encounter against their Egyptian counterparts due to an injury he picked up while playing for Al Ahly Dubai believes his motivation will be enough to encourage his teammates as they face Egypt.

''It feels great to see my colleagues training. I wish I could join them but it's all part of the game,'' he said.

''As a captain I need to show my support to the boys, we have a crucial game ahead of us so I just came here to support the team and make sure everything is fine.

''I live in Dubai and with the team in Dubai, I have to show up and give them my blessings.''

Ghana will need to avoid a defeat against Egypt in Alexandria on Sunday 13 November, 2016 to keep their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification hopes alive.

It would be recalled that Ghana were held to a goalless draw at home by Uganda, while Egypt won at Congo in their opening group E games.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh