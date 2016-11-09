Avram Grant argues his 'predictable' call-ups best for Ghana team

Ghana coach Avram Grant says his predictable call-ups is strategic as he seeks to create stability in the team.

The former Chelsea manager has been criticized by the local media for line up the same players with very little variations.

But Grant disagrees and says that is the right thing for the squad to gel and deliver.

''First of all, if I was not in Ghana it was compliment. In any other country if there's stability, the people are happy,'' Grant said.

''You need to create stability. How can you succeed when you don't have stability? When you are shaking the team every week, you cannot succeed not in a team, not in a club and not in national team.

''One of things we wanted to created is the stability. Unfortunately we don't have stability that we want because Gyan injured alot, Dede was injured a lot, Kwadwo Asamoah, Rabiu is injured, Kwesi Appiah is injured so we didnt have stability like I wanted when everyone was there.

''If people say this, I take it as a compliment. If you have stability it means we are doing a good job. In every organization when there's stability people are happy.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com