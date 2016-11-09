BREAKING NEWS: Hearing of GFA President's $2m libel suit against Songo, Abatay and Asempa FM re-adjourned to November 15 upon defendants disappearance in courtcourt

The long awaited hearing of the libel suit slapped against sports presenters Patrick Osei Agyemang, Kofi Asare Brako and Asempa FM by Ghana FA President and FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi has been adjourned for the second time to the 15th of November 2016 because the defendants Songo, Abatay and Asempa FM failed to appear for the hearing.

Songo and Abatay who were in court before the judge commenced hearing cases had disappeared into thin air when the court called for the case to be heard.

The matter which was supposed to have commenced hearing on Wednesday November 2 was adjourned to November 9 when the judge for the General Jurisdiction Court 2 failed to turn up.

Patrick Osei Agyemang also known as Countryman Songo and Kofi Asare Brako 'Abatay' have been accused by the Ghana FA President for consistently attacking his image in public since 2012 while Asempa FM have been dragged into the matter for offering them the platform to perpetrate their defamatory remarks and attacks.

The much-anticipated hearing which was expected today has been adjourned again to the 15th of November following the failure of the defendants to turn up when the case was called for hearing.

Lawyer for the defendants failed to show up in court while while Abatay and Songo had disappeared into thin air when the matter was up for hearing.

In attendance at the court was the GFA President and FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi and the General Secretary of the Ghana FA Isaac Addo.

