9 November 2016

Breaking News: Veteran coach EK Afranie dies

Experienced Ghanaian trainer EK Afranie is dead, GHANASoccernet.com understands.

According to multiple reports, he died after the ambulance transferring him to the Okomfo Anokye Hospital in Kumasi was involved in a fatal accident on the Bonsu road.

The body has been deposited the Suhum Government Hospital.

Last month, he was admitted at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after suffering mild stroke.


By: FRANCIS TAWIAH


