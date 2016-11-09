Sports News | 9 November 2016 12:55 CET
Breaking News: Veteran coach EK Afranie dies
Experienced Ghanaian trainer EK Afranie is dead, GHANASoccernet.com understands.
According to multiple reports, he died after the ambulance transferring him to the Okomfo Anokye Hospital in Kumasi was involved in a fatal accident on the Bonsu road.
The body has been deposited the Suhum Government Hospital.
Last month, he was admitted at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after suffering mild stroke.
