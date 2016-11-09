Egypt FA tells government to strengthen security for Ghana ahead of clash

Egypt FA executive director Tharwat Sweilam has assured tightened security for this Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

The north African country has been experiencing fans trouble at football venues.

There is currently a ban on fans attending football matches in Egypt.

Authorities are on alert to prevent any unfortunate incident when the Pharaohs host the Black Stars on 13 November.

''We also addressed the ministry of interior to strengthen security for the Ghana national team,'' Sweilam ON Sport.

The match will be played at the Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

