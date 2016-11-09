Egypt rest Europe based stars in opening training ahead of Ghana game

Egypt excused their Europe-based players from their opening training session on Tuesday.

This was to give them time to rest before the join their colleagues for the crunch match against Ghana on Sunday at the Borg EL-Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

''There are some players that played on Sunday and we had to rest them,'' assistant Osama Nabih told ON Sport.

Head coach Hector Cuper named nine foreign-based players in his initial 23-man squad including in-form AS Roma star Mohammed Salah.

The foreign-based also contained Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City), Omar Gaber (FC Basel), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet (R.E. Mouscron), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City, Amr Warda (Panetolikos F.C.)

The rest are Bassem Morsi (Zamalek), Ahmed Hassan Koka (SC Braga)

