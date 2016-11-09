Messi Flies On Neymar Jet

Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Javier Mascherano and Neymar flew into Belo Horizonte together on Tuesday on Neymar’s private jet ahead of becoming rivals in this week’s key World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil.

None of the players spoke to the waiting media in the Brazilian city, instead dodging through security and making their way to their respective national teams’ hotels.

All three featured in Barca’s hard-fought 2-1 win over Sevilla on Sunday, but will be on opposing teams on Thursday at the Mineirao, where Brazil were beaten 7-1 by Germany in the 2014 World Cup semifinal.

The game is arguably of more importance to Messi, Mascherano and Argentina given the nature of their position in the World Cup qualifying standings. Following FIFA’s decision to punish Bolivia for fielding an ineligible player , which has benefited Chile, the Albiceleste have fallen to sixth in the table. The top four teams will qualify for the World Cup in Russia, with the fifth-placed team entering an inter-confederation playoff.

Neymar’s Brazil, meanwhile, top the standings with six wins and 21 points from their 10 games, followed by Uruguay, Ecuador, Colombia and Chile.

The two countries last met in Buenos Aires last November, with Lucas Lima cancelling out Ezequiel Lavezzi’s goal to earn Brazil a 1-1 draw. However, Argentina were without the injured Messi on that occasion, something which has been common throughout their qualifying campaign.