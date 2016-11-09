Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 9 November 2016 12:41 CET

Messi Flies On Neymar Jet

By Daily Guide

Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Javier Mascherano and Neymar flew into Belo Horizonte together on Tuesday on Neymar’s private jet ahead of becoming rivals in this week’s key World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil.

None of the players spoke to the waiting media in the Brazilian city, instead dodging through security and making their way to their respective national teams’ hotels.

All three featured in Barca’s hard-fought  2-1 win  over Sevilla on Sunday, but will be on opposing teams on Thursday at the Mineirao,  where Brazil were beaten 7-1 by Germany in the 2014 World Cup semifinal.

The game is arguably of more importance to Messi, Mascherano and Argentina given the nature of their position in the World Cup qualifying standings.  Following FIFA’s decision to punish Bolivia for fielding an ineligible player , which has benefited Chile, the Albiceleste have fallen to sixth in the table. The top four teams will qualify for the World Cup in Russia, with the fifth-placed team entering an inter-confederation playoff.

Neymar’s Brazil, meanwhile, top the standings with six wins and 21 points from their 10 games, followed by Uruguay, Ecuador, Colombia and Chile.

The two countries last met in Buenos Aires last November, with Lucas Lima cancelling out Ezequiel Lavezzi’s goal to earn Brazil a 1-1 draw. However, Argentina were without the injured Messi on that occasion, something which has been common throughout their qualifying campaign.

Sports News

When you are on top, you become the topic.Don't get worried when you're talked about, it's because you're the most important issue on their agenda
By: Kyei Marfo
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img