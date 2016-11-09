2016 Women's Afcon: Dadson says Queens are positive ahead of championship

Black Queens forward Florence Dadson says the bteam remains positive ahead of the 2016 Africa Women Nations Cup despite harsh experience at their camp in Prampram.

The US-based striker insists that the team is determined to make history which has charged them to remain positive ahead of the competition.

'Even though the management is very poor, we really want to go to the Afcon and make Ghana proud,' Florence said.

'Our pitches are poor that you can't even control the ball but we still remain positive.'

'We will be proud to win something for the country. We are growing and we have to win something for the country before we retire.

'So whatever happens, be it poor management, bad pitches or whatever, we really want to go and prove a point,' she added.

Ghana is tied in Group B with West Africa giants Nigeria and Mali and East Africa powerhouse Kenya in the tournament which kicks off in Cameroon on November 19.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

