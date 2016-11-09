Ghana FA chief's $2m defamation lawsuit against Songo, Abatay & Multimedia gets court hearing today



The $2m defamatory suit slapped against sports presenters Patrick Osei- Agyemang, Kofi 'Abatay' Asare-Brako and media giants Multimedia Group Limited by Ghana FA President and FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi gets court hearing today.

The case which was supposed to have been heard on November 2 was adjourned to today November 9 due to the judge's inability to show up in court.

The famous court case entitled 'Kwesi Nyantakyi versus Patrick Osei Agyemang, Kofi Asare Brako and Multimedia Limited' will be heard at the General Jurisdiction Court 2 in Accra today.

The GFA boss is suing Countryman Songo, Abatay and the media company for $2m in the defamation and libel lawsuit after 'years of consistent lies and calculated negative campaigns', Nyantakyi will tell on the court.

The presenter and Multimedia Group Limited, the holding company of Asempa FM, have filed their witness statements, paving the way for the case to be heard.

The case also connects with another presenter Kofi 'Abatay' Asare Brako who has left the radio station but also pursued a similar position of defaming the Ghana FA Boss during his days with Asempa FM.

Countryman Songo and the media company are required by the court to appear on today after Nyantakyi produced over 100 recordings of 'scandalous lies calculated to defame him and the football federation'.

The recording dates back from 2012 until 2015 when Abatay was a presenter at Asempa FM before switching to Atinka FM. As such the two presenters are being held to account over their claims on Asempa FM against Nyantakyi.

The radio station and its parent company have also been accused of giving an unfettered platform to damage the reputation of Nyantakyi - as some of its other local Twi language stations toe a similar line.

The lawsuit claims false reports about Nyantakyi were "broadcasted by Asempa FM throughout the world" via the internet and has severely damaged his reputation and good name.

Led by one of Ghana's best legal brains Teddy Sory, lawyers for Nyantakyi are seeking punitive damages for libelous statements calculated at damaging his reputation in the eyes of the public.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com