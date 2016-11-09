Avram Grant: Ghana can beat Egypt without key injured stars

Black Stars coach Avram Grant believes the players available for selection for Sunday's clash against Egypt are good enough to fill the void created by the absence of injured key stars.

The Israeli trainer cannot count on the Al Ahli striker Asamoah Gyan, Juventus ace Kwadwo Asamoah and in-form Sassuolo star Alfred Duncan but is confident the 23 players called up can get the job done in Egypt.

Ghana will take on the Pharaohs in a must-not-lose encounter as they bid to get their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track.

The Black Stars got off to a disappointing start with a goalless stalemate against Uganda while Egypt defeated Congo 2-1.

Following the opening day results, the Black Stars find themselves two points behind leaders Egypt in the standings and must prevent anther set back in Alexandria to stake a claim for fourth successive appearance at the World Cup.

''First I am sure the team is happy. We showed that with the right team spirit and obviously if we are playing like a team, we can achieve a positive result. We did it Africa''

''I want the key players but they are not available, and this is why we have a big Squad and we need to show great fight spirit to win without them''

