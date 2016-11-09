Big Test For Isaac Dogboe As He Faces Aristule In New Zealand

Ghana's Isaac Dogboe aka 'The Royal Storm' steps down in weight for his next fight after the WBO confirmed he will face Argentina's Julian Evaristo Aristule in a final super bantamweight world title eliminator on the undercard of the Joseph Parker versus Andy Ruiz WBO world heavyweight championship in New Zealand on December 10.

Dogboe (15-0, 9 KOs), the reigning WBO Africa and Oriental featherweight champion is rated number 8 featherweight in the world by the WBO and was recently awarded the WBO Africa boxer of the year on the back of his exploits at featherweight but says there will be no difficulty moving down to junior featherweight to take on the 33year old Aristule (32-6, 16 KOs).

'Well I don't think it will be a problem, it's all about hydration and doing the right things in training, eating right because you have to lose weight. We are planning to fight (WBO number one ranked junior featherweight) Jessie Magdaleno so from this point this is the structure,' explained Paul Dogboe, father and trainer of the 22year old Ghanaian boxer.

After starting his career with fights in Switzerland, Ireland and the USA, Dogboe will be fighting outside Ghana for the first time since arriving back in his homeland in mid-2015. He will therefore be without the huge fan base he has built when he faces Aristule in faraway Auckland, New Zealand but again, Team Dogboe are sure that will be no issue on fight night.

'We were fighting away when we started so that is not a problem, from round 3 the fans always switch to follow Isaac. Remember Isaac is going down as the first pay-per-view star to come out of Africa,' Dogboe Snr said full of confidence.

Dogboe last Saturday received a special award of recognition from his native Ewe land at the 2016 Hogbestsotso festival of the Anlo people of the Volta Region.

He is in contention for the SWAG Best Professional Boxer of the Year or Discovery of the Year 2016.

World Boxing Council (WBC) Referee / Judge Ataa Eddie Pappoe is one of the few people who believe Dogboe can excel at the Bantamweight as his size is too small for the Featherweight Division.