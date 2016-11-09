Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 9 November 2016 08:25 CET

Veteran goalkeeper El-Hadary says epic clash against Ghana will be Egypt's 'gateway' to World Cup

Veteran Egypt goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary, 43, says their titanic 2018 World Cup qualifier against Ghana on Sunday is his country's 'gateway' to the global showpiece.

The seven-time African champions host the Black Stars at the Borg El Arab stadium in Alexandria seeking a win to enhance their prospect of qualifying to the World Cup in Russia.

The epic clash promises to be keenly contested for in-front of 75,0000 spectators and Wadi Degla goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary, who has been capped 147 times by the Pharaohs has underlined the importance of the clash.

'All the players are focusing on the next game. We consider it our first game in the qualifications since the Congo game is now in the past,' he told the Egyptian Football Association website.

The two nations have stepped up preparations ahead of the crunch tie in the North African country on November 13.

Ghana has qualified for the last three World Cup with Egypt seeking to take a step towards making their third World Cup appearance and their first since 1990.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Don't be under rated by what somebody have aquired but think of what you will do to aquire your own.
By: Afrifa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img