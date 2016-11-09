Veteran goalkeeper El-Hadary says epic clash against Ghana will be Egypt's 'gateway' to World Cup

Veteran Egypt goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary, 43, says their titanic 2018 World Cup qualifier against Ghana on Sunday is his country's 'gateway' to the global showpiece.

The seven-time African champions host the Black Stars at the Borg El Arab stadium in Alexandria seeking a win to enhance their prospect of qualifying to the World Cup in Russia.

The epic clash promises to be keenly contested for in-front of 75,0000 spectators and Wadi Degla goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary, who has been capped 147 times by the Pharaohs has underlined the importance of the clash.

'All the players are focusing on the next game. We consider it our first game in the qualifications since the Congo game is now in the past,' he told the Egyptian Football Association website.

The two nations have stepped up preparations ahead of the crunch tie in the North African country on November 13.

Ghana has qualified for the last three World Cup with Egypt seeking to take a step towards making their third World Cup appearance and their first since 1990.

