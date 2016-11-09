Black Queens striker Florence Dadson reveals she bought her own ticket to join Ghana camp

Black Queens striker Florence has revealed that she bought her own ticket to fly down to join her team mates in camp to prepare for the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations.

Ghana has been in camp for close to two month but Florence joined four days ago and when quizzed why she kept that long before reporting, she said she was waiting for her ticket which never came.

'I was waiting for my ticket to fly down but it never came. They kept postponing it every week so I had to buy my own ticket to come,' Florence told GHANAsoccernet.com

'I actually came for holidays but the coach (Basigi) called me and told me he needs me in the team so I had to come,' she added.

The Golf Coast Texas striker whose pace is unmatched in the Black Queens is expected to add more bite upfront in the team as Samira Suleman has always been the lone ranger.

The lanky striker says she may not have joined the team if the coach had not called her to insist he needs her.

"Maybe i wouldn't have joined because I am coming to play for my country and they have to by me the ticket. they have been doing it for all national teams so why not us? She interogated.

Florence's plight does not look any different from other foreign-based players who also bought their own tickets before joining camp.

The recent development is an epitome of what happened to the Black Stars in September before they played the Amavubis of Rwanda where the Sports Minister said there was no money to buy tickets for the players to fly down to play that game.

