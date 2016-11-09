Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Black Stars begin camping in Dubai ahead of Egypt clash

By Ghana FA

The Black Stars began training in Dubai on Monday with some fitness exercises ahead of this weekend's World Cup qualifying match against Egypt.

Fitness coach Jamie Lawrence took the Black Stars players through some gym work outs on Monday morning.

The senior national team is camping in Dubai  in preparation for the match against the Pharaohs of Egypt  which will be played in Alexandria on Sunday.

All 21 players who are currently in camp participated in the training session with Coach Avram Grant's side set to intensify training in the coming days.

The Egyptians are leading the group with two points more than Ghana and Uganda with Congo bottom of the table.

