Rugby: 'Predictable' All Blacks suck up criticism

All Blacks coach Ian Foster admits the world champions paid the price for being "too predictable" when they went down to a landmark defeat by Ireland at the weekend.

The charge has been levelled by Bryan Lochore and Foster said Tuesday he had no problem with the All Black legend's damning verdict.

"I think it is fair based on the Irish game. I think the Irish probably found us a bit predictable too," the number two to head coach Steve Hansen told reporters in Rome.

"We struggled early in terms of ball supply and we were not able to paint some pictures that we needed to paint.

"So when we did eventually get the ball we did become predictable."

New Zealand suffered a historic defeat in Chicago that represented Ireland's first triumph over the All Blacks in 111 years of matches between the two sides (Getty/AFP/File)

