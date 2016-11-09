World Cup Qualifier: Brazil eye Argentina ambush, World Cup exorcism

A resurgent Brazil return to the scene of the most humiliating defeat in their history on Thursday when they face Argentina in a titantic 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Two years ago at Belo Horizonte's Estadio Mineirao, Brazil were ripped apart 7-1 by Germany in the World Cup semi-finals, a traumatic mauling that sent the football-mad country into a nosedive of despair.

But fast-forward to 2016, and Brazil look to be a team firmly on the road to recovery as they prepare for the 107th meeting with Argentina at the 61,800-seat venue.

A disastrous Copa America Centenario campaign -- which saw Brazil eliminated in the first round of the tournament for the first time since 1987 -- led to the dismissal of coach Dunga in June.

Dunga's replacement, Tite, the successful former Corinthians coach, has overseen a renaissance which has left admirers talking about a return of the Selecao's fabled "jogo bonito" ("beautiful game").

A stylish 3-0 win at Ecuador in September -- the first in Brazil's history -- was followed by a 2-1 win over Colombia before a 5-0 drubbing of Bolivia.

A further win over Venezuela in October -- Brazil's fourth straight qualifying victory -- catapulted Tite's side to the top of Brazil's 10-team round-robin standings, with 21 points from 10 games.

"I don't have the adjectives. I'm living the dream of any Brazilian coach," Tite said after naming his squad for this week's clash with Argentina. "I try not to think too much about the history. I'm just focused on the strategy." Ending the depression?

Brazil are likely to face the most searching examination of their reawakening against Argentina, who will welcome back Lionel Messi after the Barcelona superstar missed their last three games through injury.

play

Argentina will welcome back Lionel Messi to face Brazil after the Barcelona superstar missed their last three games through injury (AFP)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh