Inter name Pioli as new coach after de Boer

Rome, Nov. 8, (GNA/dpa) - Inter Milan have appointed Stefano Pioli as their new coach a week after the dismissal of Frank de Boer, the Serie A club said Monday.

Pioli, 51, signed until June 2018. He takes over from caretaker Stefano Vecchi, Inter's youth team coach who lost 2-1 to Southampton in the Europa League and beat bottom side Crotone 3-0 Sunday.

De Boer was dismissed after a 1-0 defeat to Sampdoria in the league's 11th round, tallying four wins and five defeats in his brief tenure.

Inter are now last in their qualification group of the tournament and sit ninth on 17 points from 12 Serie A games.

Pioli arrives at Inter after rescinding his contract with Lazio, who signed him until June 2017 but dismissed him last April, seven games from the end of his second season at the Rome club.

He ended his career as defender in 1996 after stints at Parma, Juventus, Verona, Fiorentina and Padova.

His first coaching job was at the youth team of Bologna in 1999; he then had top-flight tenures at Parma, Chievo, Bologna and Lazio. GNA