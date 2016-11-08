Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 8 November 2016 23:00 CET

Germany without Kroos as midfielder suffers broken foot

By GNA

Berlin, Nov. 8, (GNA/dpa) - Germany midfielder Toni Kroos faces a spell on the sidelines after his club Real Madrid said Tuesday that the midfielder had suffered a fractured metatarsal in the weekend victory over Leganes.

Kroos has withdrawn from the Germany squad to face San Marino in a World Cup qualifier on Friday and a friendly with Italy in Milan four days later.

Tests were carried out in Germany which revealed the fracture to the fifth metatarsal of Kroos' right foot.

The German Football Association (DFB) said the injury would prevent Kroos training for the next 10 days while Real did not put any timescale on his return to action.

GNA

Sports News

