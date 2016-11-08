Golf President urges clubs to develop talents

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Nov. 8, GNA - The President of the Ghana Golf Association (GGA) Mr Mike Aggrey has urged all Golf Clubs in the country to develop young talents at all levels for continuity in the discipline.

The President made this call after a golf clinic held for pupils of Koduakrom, a community in Damang, in the Western Region.

'We urge every club to take the youth development programme as a very important step in the growth of golf,' Mr Aggrey noted

He said the GGA will support golf clubs like Damang, Benso, Bogoso and Obuasi with equipment and other golf kits for their youth development programmes.

Mr Aggrey advised the professional golfers to make time to train the youth for the future.

Captain of Damang Golf Club, Mr Pius Appiah Ayeh said the golf clinic was in line with his club's drive to get young talented kids into the sport.

He said the vision of the club is to take golf to the communities and also support the less privileged to be interested in the game of golf.

'The response has so far been good and we have had calls from the local schools to teach their kids so we have developed a module to take care of the schools in our surrounding community,' he said.

