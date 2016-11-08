Bernice Ansah appointed Ambassador for Amputee football

By Angela Ayimbire

Accra, Nov. 8, GNA - Bernice Ansah, a popular gospel artiste has been appointed ambassador for the Ghana Amputee Football Association to help raise the image of amputees football and also make it attractive to Ghanaians.

Mrs Ansah said her love for the work of God and for the Amputee team was instrumental in her willingness to accept the ambassadorial role and to support in her own special way to make the association strong in Ghana.

In an interview with the GNA sports, Mrs. Ansah said she was impressed by the good works of the Chairman of the association and also the great performance of the team at Mexico during the world cup.

Reverend Richard Nii Amartey Adesah, Chairman, Ghana Amputee Football Association, said the ambassadorial position required someone with passion and understanding to support the cause of persons with disabilities.

He said after consultations with management and the Board members, Bernice Ansah was found to be the right person hence her appointment.

Rev Adesah said amputees from Sierra Leon and Liberia have been invited to Ghana to part take in an election peace match on November 25.

They would also share with Ghanaians how they ended up disabled as a result of war and chaos during and after elections in their countries.

'We all need to maintain the peace we are enjoying in Ghana, so in our own little way, we want to sensitize Ghanaians through peace games with amputee teams from Ghana, Sierra LeÃ³n and Liberia, adding that, 'most of them suffered their predicament through elections conflicts in their countries', he said.

Bernice Ansah said, 'We also want to bring Ghana before God through games as we prepare towards the election'.

'We will go to churches to solicit support for a successful programme, which will be preceded by a float and a seminar on November 24'.

'We urge all Ghanaians to be there to support this noble cause to prove to other countries that we love peace.'

The chairman said the association is currently facing serious financial problems with very little support from government.

'We are calling on corporate bodies, philanthropists and individual to support the Amputees because they are our own', he appealed.

The game will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium and would not attract any gate fee.

