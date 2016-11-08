Three athletes selected for GNPC Speedsters club

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Nov.8, GNA - Three athletes have been selected into the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) Speedsters club to be developed for a year.

The GNPC Speedsters Club, in association with Adidas, was launched in Accra yesterday and will see the trio, who exhibited speed and class during this year's Ghana's Fastest Human programme held in Accra.

A technical team made up of the nation's best sprinting coaches, Ohene Karikari, Coach Koora and Coach Amuzu will be assisted by three professionals; a sports psychologist, Rachael, Nutritionists, Matilda and Tiffany, a muscle trigger specialist, Andrew, a strength and conditioning expert, Yaw Mograbi and Dr. Ken Aryeetey were selected for the trio's development.

The athletes are Desmond Aryee, a level 200 student at the University of Ghana, Ida Mensah also a level 200 student at the University of Ghana, pursuing Business Administration and 15 year old Gifty Oku.

Ghana's Fastest Human spearheaded by Reks Brobby said 'We have professionals working together to train these athletes and bring out the best in them. It has never been done before and we are very excited at the prospects.'

Mr. Brobbey believes that at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo Ghana can improve on her performance at the Games by winning medals.

A member of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) Mr. Marc Dzradosi pledged his Association's support and called on corporate entities to help in the development of athletics in the country.

He said 'it is not only government that supports the growth of sports and so a little help from corporate entities will boost its growth.

Mr. Dzradosi encouraged the athletes to grab the opportunity offered them to bring out their best for the country.

The Manager of GNPC Corporate Affairs, Ms. Carman Bruce- Annan, said the initiative will bring back the glory days of athletics, adding that, GNPC is pleased to be associated with the programme.

She congratulated the organisers and the athletes and hoped that the trio will be a force to reckon with at International competitions in future.

