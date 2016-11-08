EXCLUSIVE: Kotoko target Emmanuel Ocran arrives in Germany to complete move to Bundesliga side Freiburg



Wa All Stars striker Emmanuel Ocran has arrived in Germany to complete a move to Bundesliga outfit Freiburg, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The youngster touched base in the European country on Monday night to complete formalities.

The attacker, who scored nine goals for the Ghana Premier League champions was rumoured to be on his way to giants Asante Kotoko.

But the talented forward has opted to join the European bandwagon and will seal the deal this week.

The Ghanaian could be farm out on loan to a smaller club to continue with his development.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com