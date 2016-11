Ghanaian teen striker Thomas Agyepong has been ruled out of action between 2-3 weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 19-year-old suffered the setback during a training session last week.

It was initially feared he could be set on the sidelines for a longer period.

But it has emerged that he would be out for a period of 2-3 weeks.

