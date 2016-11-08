Black Queens lash Ideal Ladies 6-0 in pre-Afcon friendly

Ghana's senior women's national team the Black Queens lashed Accra-based Ideal Ladies by 6-0 in a friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

Goals from Florence Dadson, Samira Suleman, Portia Boakye and Alice Kusi ensured the Queens were given a major boost ahead of the 2016 Women's Afcon to be staged in Cameroon later this month.

Alice Kusi opened the scoring with a volley after connecting very well with a Florence Dadson cross just five minutes into the game.

Five minutes later, Dadson headed home the second for the Queens after Samira Suleiman took on two defenders on the right flank, driving in a beautiful cross.

Samira Suleman capitalised on a defensive error by Ideal Ladies to make it three for the Queens with a thunderbolt of a shot which the goalie could only allow entry into the net when the game was 22 minutes old.

Florence Dadson suffered a tigh injury and had to make way for Faiza Ibrahim in the 25th minute.

With five minutes before half time, Alice Kusi scored her second with a beautiful drive down the left flank.

The second half begun with a more charged Black Queens as coach Basigi changed the entire team for another set of eleven players.

Portia Boakye announced her presence with a spectacular left strike to add her name to the score sheet.

Fifteen minutes to the end of the game, Portia drove home a 30-yard shot which forced applauds from the few spectators around to make it five for the Queens.

Elizabeth Addo came from the dug out to write her name on the score sheet when she launched on a through pass from Portia Boakye to move the tally to six.

Ghana will be playing Cote d'Ivoire in an international friendly on Friday at the same venue before leaving for Cameroon.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter



