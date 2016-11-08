Newcastle United star Christian Atsu shifts attention to Ghana ahead of Egypt cracker



In-form Newcastle winger Christian Atsu has redirected his focus on his native Ghana ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has been revived since he joined the Magpies on loan from Chelsea.

The Ghana international has delighted the St James' crowd with stupendous displays for the side in the English Championship.

He scored the opening goal for the Toons in their 2-1 win over Cardiff City last Saturday but the Ghanaian has shifted his focus to Ghana's crucial World Cup qualifier against the Pharaohs at the Borg El Arab stadium in Alexandria.

'Right now I am focused on the national team and then I will think more about [our game against] Leeds [after the international break],' Atsu told the Chronicle.

'It's always hard, but I love those games.

'You always have to be prepared for matches like this and give your best.

'It does not matter if the opponents score, the most important thing is three points and making our fans happy - that's what we want.

'To win like this and go away for international duty is important because we have a winning mentality. Now I try to win for Ghana.'

The Black Stars will rely on the exciting winger to deliver a massive result against the seven-time African champions in Alexandria on Sunday.

